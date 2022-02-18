Fishing licenses for upcoming season now on sale

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans planning to fish later this year can now purchase a license for the 2022-2023 season.

The new licenses will be effective March 1st until February 28th of next year. When purchasing your license, you do need to specify you’re buying for the upcoming license season; that way you won’t accidently buy a license for the season ending Feb. 28 of this year.

There are several ways to purchase one, including going to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website under “buy a license” or by telephone at 888-665-4236.

