Gov. Tim Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Jim Hagedorn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor and remembrance of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01).

Hagedorn passed away in his sleep Thursday night, according to his wife Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was serving his second term as Minnesota’s First Congressional District representative, winning the seat first in 2018 then again in 2020.

Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

