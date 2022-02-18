Harrenstein leaving as City Administrator

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just announced this morning, North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein will be leaving the city after nearly a decade in his role.

Harrenstein has accepted another city administrator position in Altoona, Iowa.

In a statement, he says he and his family have been fortunate to be apart of the community and quote “the work we’ve done here and the friendships we’ve developed will remain in our hearts for many years to come,”

Some highlights of Harrenstein’s tenure incldue the expansion of Caswell Park and reconstruction of Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility.

Harrenstein’s final day as North Mankato city administrator has not been determined.

