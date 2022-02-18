Your Photos
Kim Potter set to be sentenced today

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter.

Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

She’ll be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first-degree murder, which carries a presumptive penalty of just over seven years in prison.

Prosecutors have said the presumptive sentence is proper, while the defense is asking for a lesser sentence, including one of probation only.

Potter is expected to make a statement at her sentencing hearing.

Victim-impact statements are also expected to be read.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

