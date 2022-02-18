Your Photos
Menstrual products could be free for high school girls in the near future

The committee approved the bill by a 12-4 vote; its next stop is the House Education Finance Committee
The committee approved the bill by a 12-4 vote; its next stop is the House Education Finance Committee
The committee approved the bill by a 12-4 vote; its next stop is the House Education Finance Committee(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 1 in 5 teens say they struggle to afford feminine products or are unable to purchase them at all according to a national study.

Due to those unfortunate circumstances, 84% say they’ve missed school, or know somebody who has have to.

“When kids need to go to a school nurse, or the teacher that has it or find a friend. It can cause a delay which can cause embarrassing problems and an interruption in their school day,” Executive Director for National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota, Beth Gendler said.

That’s why Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to offer free menstrual products in high school bathrooms for 4th-12th graders.

“That providing menstrual products in schools can really go a long ways towards promoting attendance, enabling people who menstruate to focus a little better in class and it’s actually a really easy low cost sensible thing to do.” Gendler discussed.

The National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota kickstarted the initiative for all of the young girls who have had to go through this situation alone.

“It’s really the young people that are driving this advocacy like I said we have been talking about this since 2018. It’s really those youth voices, those kids that are in school right now who are really talking about this need. That are really making it happen,” Gendler explained.

The bill would increase total operating revenue by $2 per adjusted pupil unit to cover the cost of necessary equipment and supplies.

The committee approved the bill by a 12-4 vote; its next stop is the House Education Finance Committee.

“Nobody questions that schools provide toilet paper and soap. We really feel like this is something that the schools should be able to take on and if this bill passes they will be funded to do it,” Gendler stated.

