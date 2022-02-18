Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Rankings

(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

BOYS CLASS AA (Rank, Record, Prv.)

1. Cretin-Derham, 21-3-0, 1

2. Hill-Murray, 18-4-1, 3

3. Ben-St. Margaret’s, 18-5-0, 2

4. Maple Grove, 18-5-1, 4

5. Moorhead, 18-5-1, 7

6. Andover, 19-5-1, 5

7. Grand Rapids, 18-6-1, 8

8. Roseau, 19-4-1, 6

9. Lakeville South, 20-3-0, 10

10. Rogers, 17-7-1, 12

11. Wayzata, 15-7-1, 9

12. Edina, 15-8-0, 11

13. Centennial, 16-5-3, 13

14. Eden Prairie, 13-10-0, 14

15. Minnetonka, 13-9-1, 15

16. Chaska, 19-5-0, 17

17. St. Thomas Academy, 12-12-1, 16

18. Prior Lake, 15-9-0, 19

19. Stillwater, 16-7-1, 18

20. Lakeville North, 17-6-0, 20

Other teams receiving votes: Academy of Holy Angels, Elk River-Zimmerman, Rosemount, Champlin Park, White Bear Lake, Chanhassen, Hastings.

BOYS CLASS A (Rank, Record, Prv.)

1. Hermantown, 23-2-0, 1

2. Warroad, 20-3-1, 2

3. Delano-Rockford, 17-6-0, 4

4. Minneapolis, 18-6-1, 5

5. Mahtomedi, 11-11-1, 3

6. Alexandria, 16-6-1, 6

7. Little Falls, 20-4-0, 7

8. Chisago Lakes, 18-4-1, 10

9. Detroit Lakes, 17-4-1, 9

10. Duluth Denfeld, 17-8-0, 12

11. Northfield, 17-5-0, 14

12. Fergus Falls, 15-9-0, 8

13. Simley, 16-8-1, 13

14. Providence Academy, 17-6-1, 11

15. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 15-8-1, 15

16. New Ulm, 18-6-0, 16

17. Cambridge-Isanti, 17-6-1, 18

18. Rock Ridge, 13-10-1, NR

19. Proctor, 16-8-1, 20

20. Rochester Lourdes, 18-6-0, NR

Other teams receiving votes: Southwest Christian-Richfield, Monticello, Northern Lakes, Thief River Falls, Mankato East-Loyola.

