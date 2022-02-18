Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Rankings
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:
BOYS CLASS AA (Rank, Record, Prv.)
- 1. Cretin-Derham, 21-3-0, 1
- 2. Hill-Murray, 18-4-1, 3
- 3. Ben-St. Margaret’s, 18-5-0, 2
- 4. Maple Grove, 18-5-1, 4
- 5. Moorhead, 18-5-1, 7
- 6. Andover, 19-5-1, 5
- 7. Grand Rapids, 18-6-1, 8
- 8. Roseau, 19-4-1, 6
- 9. Lakeville South, 20-3-0, 10
- 10. Rogers, 17-7-1, 12
- 11. Wayzata, 15-7-1, 9
- 12. Edina, 15-8-0, 11
- 13. Centennial, 16-5-3, 13
- 14. Eden Prairie, 13-10-0, 14
- 15. Minnetonka, 13-9-1, 15
- 16. Chaska, 19-5-0, 17
- 17. St. Thomas Academy, 12-12-1, 16
- 18. Prior Lake, 15-9-0, 19
- 19. Stillwater, 16-7-1, 18
- 20. Lakeville North, 17-6-0, 20
Other teams receiving votes: Academy of Holy Angels, Elk River-Zimmerman, Rosemount, Champlin Park, White Bear Lake, Chanhassen, Hastings.
BOYS CLASS A (Rank, Record, Prv.)
- 1. Hermantown, 23-2-0, 1
- 2. Warroad, 20-3-1, 2
- 3. Delano-Rockford, 17-6-0, 4
- 4. Minneapolis, 18-6-1, 5
- 5. Mahtomedi, 11-11-1, 3
- 6. Alexandria, 16-6-1, 6
- 7. Little Falls, 20-4-0, 7
- 8. Chisago Lakes, 18-4-1, 10
- 9. Detroit Lakes, 17-4-1, 9
- 10. Duluth Denfeld, 17-8-0, 12
- 11. Northfield, 17-5-0, 14
- 12. Fergus Falls, 15-9-0, 8
- 13. Simley, 16-8-1, 13
- 14. Providence Academy, 17-6-1, 11
- 15. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 15-8-1, 15
- 16. New Ulm, 18-6-0, 16
- 17. Cambridge-Isanti, 17-6-1, 18
- 18. Rock Ridge, 13-10-1, NR
- 19. Proctor, 16-8-1, 20
- 20. Rochester Lourdes, 18-6-0, NR
Other teams receiving votes: Southwest Christian-Richfield, Monticello, Northern Lakes, Thief River Falls, Mankato East-Loyola.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.