Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Rankings

Members of the New Ulm Eagles boys' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Luverne...
Members of the New Ulm Eagles boys' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Luverne Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

BOYS CLASS AA (Rank, Record, Prv.)

  • 1. Cretin-Derham, 21-3-0, 1
  • 2. Hill-Murray, 18-4-1, 3
  • 3. Ben-St. Margaret’s, 18-5-0, 2
  • 4. Maple Grove, 18-5-1, 4
  • 5. Moorhead, 18-5-1, 7
  • 6. Andover, 19-5-1, 5
  • 7. Grand Rapids, 18-6-1, 8
  • 8. Roseau, 19-4-1, 6
  • 9. Lakeville South, 20-3-0, 10
  • 10. Rogers, 17-7-1, 12
  • 11. Wayzata, 15-7-1, 9
  • 12. Edina, 15-8-0, 11
  • 13. Centennial, 16-5-3, 13
  • 14. Eden Prairie, 13-10-0, 14
  • 15. Minnetonka, 13-9-1, 15
  • 16. Chaska, 19-5-0, 17
  • 17. St. Thomas Academy, 12-12-1, 16
  • 18. Prior Lake, 15-9-0, 19
  • 19. Stillwater, 16-7-1, 18
  • 20. Lakeville North, 17-6-0, 20

Other teams receiving votes: Academy of Holy Angels, Elk River-Zimmerman, Rosemount, Champlin Park, White Bear Lake, Chanhassen, Hastings.

BOYS CLASS A (Rank, Record, Prv.)

  • 1. Hermantown, 23-2-0, 1
  • 2. Warroad, 20-3-1, 2
  • 3. Delano-Rockford, 17-6-0, 4
  • 4. Minneapolis, 18-6-1, 5
  • 5. Mahtomedi, 11-11-1, 3
  • 6. Alexandria, 16-6-1, 6
  • 7. Little Falls, 20-4-0, 7
  • 8. Chisago Lakes, 18-4-1, 10
  • 9. Detroit Lakes, 17-4-1, 9
  • 10. Duluth Denfeld, 17-8-0, 12
  • 11. Northfield, 17-5-0, 14
  • 12. Fergus Falls, 15-9-0, 8
  • 13. Simley, 16-8-1, 13
  • 14. Providence Academy, 17-6-1, 11
  • 15. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 15-8-1, 15
  • 16. New Ulm, 18-6-0, 16
  • 17. Cambridge-Isanti, 17-6-1, 18
  • 18. Rock Ridge, 13-10-1, NR
  • 19. Proctor, 16-8-1, 20
  • 20. Rochester Lourdes, 18-6-0, NR

Other teams receiving votes: Southwest Christian-Richfield, Monticello, Northern Lakes, Thief River Falls, Mankato East-Loyola.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Members of the Mankato East girls' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal Thursday, Jan. 6,...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey Rankings
Knowles is lighting up the stat sheet this year.
Prep Athlete: Cathedral’s Sam Knowles
Prep Athlete: Cathedral’s Sam Knowles
Cedar Rapids native, and Olympic figure skater Tim Leduc is making history as the first openly...
Cedar Rapids native makes history at Olympics as first openly nonbinary athlete