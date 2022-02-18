Your Photos
Minnesota 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

FILE - Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died.
FILE - Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn.- First district Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died at the age of 59.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February of 2019 and had battled the disease since.

His wife, former Minnesota GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan, says he died peacefully in his sleep last night.

Hagedorn was serving his second term as Minnesota’s first congressional district representative, winning the seat first in 2018 then again in 2020.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who preceded Hagedorn in Congress, expressed his condolences for Congressman Hagedorn’s family, saying “may they find peace during this difficult time.”

In a statement from Friends of Hagedorn, the congressman’s campaign: “During his service, Jim’s focus was always on the priorities of the region: agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world class health care system. Moreover, he’ll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, Peace Through Strength foreign policy, and southern Minnesota’s way of life and values.”

Minnesota Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann says in a statement: “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn last night. Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time. Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt issued the following statement regarding the passing of US Congressman Jim Hagedorn. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations. House Republicans send our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, all of his family, staff, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

