Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey Rankings
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) — The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.
Class AA (Rank | Record | Prv.)
- 1. Andover | 26-0-0 | 1
- 2. Edina | 23-2-0 | 2
- 3. Holy Family | 22-4-1 | 3
- 4. Lakeville South | 25-2-0 | 4
- 5. Minnetonka | 21-6-0 | 5
- 6. Ben. St. Margaret’s | 19-5-2 | 6
- 7. Hill-Murray | 18-8-1 | 7
- 8. Wayzata | 17-8-1 | 8
- 9. Maple Grove | 19-6-2 | 9
- 10. Gentry Academy | 21-6-0 | 11
- 11. Blake | 15-10-0 | 12
- 12. Burnsville | 21-5-11 | 5
- 13. Central Spring Lake Park | 18-8-1 | 14
- 14. Northfield | 18-5-3 | NR
- 15. Rogers | 20-5-2 | 10
- 16. Moorhead | 20-8-0 | 17
- 17. Rosemount | 19-8-0 | 19
- 18. Cretin-Derham Hall | 17-8-2 | 13
- 19. Elk River-Zimmerman | 14-12-1 | NR
- 20. Champlin Park-Coon Rapids | 14-12-1 | NR
Others Receiving Votes: Roseville, Eastview, Grand Rapids-Greenway, Brainerd-Little Falls, Stillwater.
Class A (Rank | Record | Prv.)
- 1. Warroad | 22-3-1 | 1
- 2. Orono | 23-3-0 | 2
- 3. Proctor Hermantown | 18-7-1 | 3
- 4. Academy of Holy Angels | 22-4-1 | 4
- 5. Fergus Falls | 19-5-2 | 8
- 6. Duluth Marshall | 17-7-0 | 9
- 7. South St. Paul | 14-10-1 | 10
- 8. Chisago Lakes Area | 13-13-1 |14
- 9. Luverne | 23-3-0 | 12
- 10. Simley | 18-5-3 | 5
- 11. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 19-7-1 | 7
- 12. New Ulm | 23-4-0 | 11
- 13. Mound Westonka | 19-7-0 | 6
- 14. Mankato East | 20-5-0 | 18
- 15. Two Rivers-St. Paul | 14-12-11 | 6
- 16. Hibbing-Chisholm | 12-13-2 | 19
- 17. Crookston | 15-8-2 | 20
- 18. Delano-Rockford | 14-12-1 | 17
- 19. Moose Lake Area | 18-7-11 | 3
- 20. River Lakes | 15-12-0 | NR
Others Receiving Votes: Willmar, Albert Lea, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Northern Lakes, Austin.
