Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey Rankings

(AP) — The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

Class AA (Rank | Record | Prv.)

1. Andover | 26-0-0 | 1

2. Edina | 23-2-0 | 2

3. Holy Family | 22-4-1 | 3

4. Lakeville South | 25-2-0 | 4

5. Minnetonka | 21-6-0 | 5

6. Ben. St. Margaret’s | 19-5-2 | 6

7. Hill-Murray | 18-8-1 | 7

8. Wayzata | 17-8-1 | 8

9. Maple Grove | 19-6-2 | 9

10. Gentry Academy | 21-6-0 | 11

11. Blake | 15-10-0 | 12

12. Burnsville | 21-5-11 | 5

13. Central Spring Lake Park | 18-8-1 | 14

14. Northfield | 18-5-3 | NR

15. Rogers | 20-5-2 | 10

16. Moorhead | 20-8-0 | 17

17. Rosemount | 19-8-0 | 19

18. Cretin-Derham Hall | 17-8-2 | 13

19. Elk River-Zimmerman | 14-12-1 | NR

20. Champlin Park-Coon Rapids | 14-12-1 | NR

Others Receiving Votes: Roseville, Eastview, Grand Rapids-Greenway, Brainerd-Little Falls, Stillwater.

Class A (Rank | Record | Prv.)

1. Warroad | 22-3-1 | 1

2. Orono | 23-3-0 | 2

3. Proctor Hermantown | 18-7-1 | 3

4. Academy of Holy Angels | 22-4-1 | 4

5. Fergus Falls | 19-5-2 | 8

6. Duluth Marshall | 17-7-0 | 9

7. South St. Paul | 14-10-1 | 10

8. Chisago Lakes Area | 13-13-1 |14

9. Luverne | 23-3-0 | 12

10. Simley | 18-5-3 | 5

11. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 19-7-1 | 7

12. New Ulm | 23-4-0 | 11

13. Mound Westonka | 19-7-0 | 6

14. Mankato East | 20-5-0 | 18

15. Two Rivers-St. Paul | 14-12-11 | 6

16. Hibbing-Chisholm | 12-13-2 | 19

17. Crookston | 15-8-2 | 20

18. Delano-Rockford | 14-12-1 | 17

19. Moose Lake Area | 18-7-11 | 3

20. River Lakes | 15-12-0 | NR

Others Receiving Votes: Willmar, Albert Lea, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Northern Lakes, Austin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.