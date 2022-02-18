Your Photos
MnDOT crews prepare for work to mitigate Highway 93 flooding

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation placed construction barrels on Highway 93...
Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation placed construction barrels on Highway 93 at the Rush River Bridge Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, near Henderson, Minn.(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Work begins this year on a project to address flooding issues on Highway 93 near Henderson.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 93 about eight feet near Henderson to avoid the flooding issues faced in the past.

That phase of the project is scheduled to begin in 2023. To prepare, MnDOT will begin work this year to extend Highway 19 to offset the impacts of the floodway while Highway 93 is raised.

“Part of that construction means that we are doing construction on Highway 19 this year,” project manager Matt Young said. “The construction this year is basically going to be a reconstruction to elongate the existing low point of the road.”

The plan is to renovate about four miles of Highway 93 and replace the Rush River Bridge.

“In 2019 alone, three of those main routes on Highway 19 were closed for a combined 62 dates. So traffic going in and out of those roads, they all had to go to the west in order to get in and out of town,” Young recalled.

Between 2022 and 2024, Sibley County Road 6, Highway 19, and Highway 93 will all have improvements related to flood control.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

