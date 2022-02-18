Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a sexual assault case involving an adolescent girl that happened on Thursday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the assault happened in a central Sioux Falls home when the suspect, 42-year-old Papy Harerimana, from Sioux Falls, allegedly pushed the 18-year-old victim against a wall and pressed his arm into her throat while he groped her.

Clemens says the victim was able to get away from Harerimana and called the police.

According to the police report, the victim and Harerimana knew each other prior to the assault.

Officers arrested Harerimana for aggravated assault and sexual contact without consent.

