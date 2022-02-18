Quick Hits: Mavericks prepare for Bemidji State in home-ice finale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team, along with the women’s hockey team, are back home this weekend for two late-season series with Bemidji State.

TEAM USA ANALYSIS

We will preview those matchups momentarily, but first, we begin with Team USA. The USA men’s Olympic hockey team lost in crushing fashion to fall out of the Olympic competition.

Mary Rominger: Rob, a shootout loss to Slovakia was not the ending the young stars were hoping for.

Rob Clark: No, Mary, but you see, we can’t win them all, unfortunately. For Team USA, once Slovakia tied it late there, you just kind of had this feeling that the U.S. had lost a little bit of that momentum that they had throughout the matchup and then Slovakia was able to win the shootout there. But for a lot of these guys, this is just the start of their careers. We’re going to see a lot of these players in the NHL and they’re going to, hopefully, have another chance to win an Olympic medal here in the next four to eight years.

MR: Let’s hear what Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott and goaltender Dryden McKay had to say:

Extremely prideful. The whole team. The amount of times we heard Minnesota State over the course of those four games. Whether it was coach Hastings or Smith, his family. It was pretty neat. The one night, they actually had the phone call with the mom on the call on her cell phone saying ‘I’m going to Beijing,’ so that was special.

That’s been really cool. Really happy for those guys. A once-in-a-lifetime experience for sure and hopefully they enjoyed every second of it. Unfortunately, it didn’t go their way last night, but being able to watch and have Minnesota State represented over there in Beijing, yeah, just really happy for them that they’re able to take advantage of that opportunity and I thought Smitty [Nathan Smith] played really well, and I’m sure [Mike] Hastings had a big part in everything.

MR: Of course, Nathan Smith scored the game-winning goal against Germany.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

Well, moving on, the Maverick men’s hockey team hosts Bemidji State this weekend, a big conference rivalry with just a couple of series remaining in this regular season. Rob, the CCHA Tournament begins in early March and the Mavericks can clinch the conference regular-season title. With a week off, the team is rested and ready to go, and a couple of guys can return after suffering some injury trouble in the last series.

RC: It’ll be nice for the Mavericks to kind of be at full strength here for the series against Bemidji State, but coming off of a bye week, we’ll have to see how this team plays in the first period against Bemidji State to make sure they’re going to have to come out and be ready to go right from the get-go because this is an in-state rivalry game against the Beavers.

A lot of history between the two teams, it’s always a chippy series anytime the Mavericks and Beavers match up, so it’ll be interesting to see how the teams come out in the first period. That’s what I’m looking forward to.

MR: The young talent had to step up in the last series against Bowling Green with Wyatt Aamodt and Akito Hirose out and, of course, Nathan Smith being gone. Associate head coach Todd Knott did confirm that those players will be ready to go for this upcoming weekend, as the Mavericks look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

This weekend is also Senior Weekend for both Minnesota State hockey teams. Reggie Lutz, Jack McNeely, Andy Carroll, Dryden McKay, Julian Naprvnik, Wyatt Aamodt make the list of veteran men’s hockey players.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

Now, for the Maverick women, hosting Bemidji State for their season finale, hoping to find the win column after six straight losses, they currently stand at 12-17-1 and for them, they have a trio of talented seniors, including defensemen Jessica Kondas and Taylor Wemple and forward Brittyn Flemming. They’ve also done great things for the program.

RC: It was really nice to see Fleming reach that 100-career point mark earlier this year, she’s had such a great career in a Maverick uniform and hopefully they’re able to cap off regular season play with a couple of wins here against Bemidji State.

MR: That trio has a combined 146 points during their college careers.

