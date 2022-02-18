Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Lydia Jagodzinski

By Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s “Someone You Should Know” feature is about a woman who is on a mission to empower young girls.

Lydia Jagodzinski believes the work she puts in now will make the world a better place in a few years, as the girls she mentors grow.

“I just think it so important that girls know their value and their worth,” Jagodzinski stated.

As youth programming coordinator for the YWCA of Mankato, she oversees the Girls on the Run and Girls Inc., programs, in addition to a program that lets girls explore campus and college life for a day, all in a supportive environment.

“When girls get to be in this environment that is all girls, pro girls and be physically safe and emotionally secure for who they are, they can be empowered to say ‘Yes, I can be whatever I want.’ Whether that’s through connecting them with females in careers they might want one day, when we can empower girls to be whatever they want, it just makes our world a better place,” Jagodzinski explained.

Jagodzinski found her calling and passion in life early, hoping to be like the role models she had growing up.

“I have been lucky to have so many female mentors in my life, that really helped make me who I am today. And so I just started doing it and working with girls in our community and just really saw that ‘okay, this is what I love’ and I want to make sure they know they are loved and can really do whatever they set their mind to.”

It comes from her heart, but she has the numbers to back her up.

“Research shows that 85% of female youth, in general, are more successful, more willing to set life goals when they have a female mentor or role model in their life. In Minnesota, only 33% actually have one. So when we get to create those spaces for youth in our community, it is just helping them succeed as much as they can,” Jagodzinski stated.

She models that for these young ladies. Jagodzinski is involved in the Rotary Club of Greater Mankato, Minnesota Valley Civitan, Girl Scouts, Big/Brother Big Sister program, and this year she even took her platform to the stage in the Miss Mankato pageant, where she finished first runner-up.

“They think it is the coolest thing. They knew it was coming up and they were wanting to see pictures and said ‘you’ll have to wear your crown if you win.’ And I was like, ‘okay, but it is not about winning, it’s about advocating what’s meaningful to me,’” Jagodzinski recalled.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
FILE — The Mazurkiewicz family poses for a photo in this undated photo. The family of...
Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Someone You Should Know: Lydia Jagodzinski
Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries
LIFE Mower County rose sale kicks off
LIFE Mower county rose sale kicks off
Waseca Police Department gets five new AEDs