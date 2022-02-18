Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

What comes next for the First Congressional District

Minnesota Legislature
Minnesota Legislature(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA (KTTC) – After the news of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn Friday morning, there is a question of what comes next for the First Congressional District.

According to the Minnesota Legislature statute 204D.29 Representative in Congress Vacancy, if a vacancy occurs more than 22 weeks but fewer than 27 weeks before a state primary, an election must be held.

An election will be held to fill the position for the rest of the term, which lasts until January 3, 2023.

The governor must issue a writ within three days of the vacancy for a special election for that office to be held on the day of the state primary with a special primary held 11 weeks before.

The special election will be held on the day of the state primary with a special primary held 11 weeks before the state primary. The special election would take place August 9, 2022, which is also the primary day for the next term with the general election on November 8, 2022.

This means that it is possible for one person to serve the rest of Hagedorn’s term, and another person to be elected to the position for the next term.

Visit here to read the full Minnesota Legislature Statutes.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH | Rep. Jim Hagedorn discusses agriculture, impeachment, and COVID relief (RAW)
Minnesota lawmakers, friends remember Rep. Jim Hagedorn
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
FILE — The Mazurkiewicz family poses for a photo in this undated photo. The family of...
Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Mankato East prepares for state tournament
Mankato East prepares for state tournament
Mankato East prepares for state tournament
Pick of the Litter: Asiago
Pick of the Litter: Asiago
Pick of the Litter: Asiago
The committee approved the bill by a 12-4 vote; its next stop is the House Education Finance...
Menstrual products could be free for high school girls in the near future