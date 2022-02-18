SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA (KTTC) – After the news of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn Friday morning, there is a question of what comes next for the First Congressional District.

According to the Minnesota Legislature statute 204D.29 Representative in Congress Vacancy, if a vacancy occurs more than 22 weeks but fewer than 27 weeks before a state primary, an election must be held.

An election will be held to fill the position for the rest of the term, which lasts until January 3, 2023.

The governor must issue a writ within three days of the vacancy for a special election for that office to be held on the day of the state primary with a special primary held 11 weeks before.

The special election will be held on the day of the state primary with a special primary held 11 weeks before the state primary. The special election would take place August 9, 2022, which is also the primary day for the next term with the general election on November 8, 2022.

This means that it is possible for one person to serve the rest of Hagedorn’s term, and another person to be elected to the position for the next term.

Visit here to read the full Minnesota Legislature Statutes.

