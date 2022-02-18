Your Photos
Windom Area Health partners with telemedicine provider

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom Area Health has recently partnered with telemedicine provider group, Tele Health Solutions to provide after hours care to patients via electronic, long distance clinician contact.

The service will help provide expert clinical care to both inpatients on nights and weekends, and also to patients needing to be admitted from the Emergency Department during that timeframe.

Nursing staff will have the ability to connect with the provider via a monitor at the patient’s bedside.

Windom Area Health’s CEO says this move is in response to the continued issue of burnout amongst healthcare professionals, especially in rural communities.

