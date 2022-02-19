Fundraiser planned for 16-year-old twins injured in car crash

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - High schoolers at Cedar Mountain Schools are rallying support for two classmates injured in a car crash last month.

16-year-old twin siblings Payton and Savannah Ball were heading home after getting pizza on Jan. 22.

Payton was behind the wheel of their Pontiac G6.

Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 19 when it spun out on icy roads in Birch Cooley Township.

At 3:41 p.m., it collided with an oncoming Chevy Silverado carrying two Fairfax residents.

Everyone involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the twins are facing a long road to recovery.

Mike Menth, a social studies teacher at Cedar Mountain Schools stated, “It was pretty traumatic for the both of them. They’ve had multiple surgeries. Payton was lucky enough that he was able to recover at home, but Savannah, she was in the cities for a pretty lengthy stay. She broke both of her femurs, and she’s required just a ton surgery. Payton has had surgery on his ankle and his wrist.”

Teachers and classmates jumped in to support the Ball family after the crash.

A GoFundMe was started and shared on social media.

It gained the attention of one local business that wanted to help out.

“A business in Redwood, Rise Nutrition, got a hold of me. We set up a fundraiser that’s happening this Monday on President’s Day. They’ll have a special menu, and any proceeds that they get from the sales from that menu are gonna go directly to Payton and Savannah,” Menth added.

The fundraiser will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to pre-order beforehand.

