Kidney donor hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 106,000 Americans are waiting for lifesaving organs on the national transplant list.

In 2013, Sammi Olinger became one of them.

“I sat in the doctor’s office and I just cried, like oh my God, I’m going to die,” Olinger said.

The North Mankato resident was born with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare disease that affects the kidneys’ ability to filter blood.

She was put on the waitlist after her kidney function dropped to less than 20%.

That’s when her doctor told her about another option.

“The biggest pool of potential kidneys for these patients is to have a loved one, a family, friend, somebody donate a kidney for them,” explained Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon Dr. Mikel Prieto. “Those kidneys are by far the best option for them because you’re getting a kidney from a healthy person, and the kidney has only been out of the body typically for about an hour before we put it back in.”

Olinger then took to social media to find a living donor.

Her cousin, Shawna Sampson, said the decision was an easy one to make.

“I was like of course I am going to be tested. Somebody that I love has a need, and it’s something that I can potentially help with,” Sampson stated.

Soon after doctors confirmed she was a match, the surgery was scheduled.

“When we were lying in our beds, I looked over at her and I said, ‘are you sure that you want to do this?’ She said, ‘yes we’re doing it,’” added Olinger.

Sampson gave her cousin a second chance at life.

It’s a gift she’s encouraging others to give by becoming living donors.

Sampson mentioned, “It has enabled her to live this happy and joyous life. I mean that’s all anybody could ask for, right?”

Sampson will soon raise awareness to new heights.

In under two weeks, she’ll begin her journey to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro with 20 other living donors.

“It’s to really show that living donation does not negatively impact your health. In fact, you can do anything physically that you want to,” Sampson stated.

The group plans to reach the summit on March 10, World Kidney Day.

