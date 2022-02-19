Mankato East prepares for state tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team secured their opportunity to compete for the Class A state hardware on Thursday night.

The Cougars came out on the winning end of a tight race, thanks to an early two-goal advantage from sophomore forward Jessica Eykyn.

East’s young roster is highlighted by seven juniors and no seniors. But, a handful did witness success the last time the Cougars advanced to state in 2019.

Now the team is laser-focused on capping off a winning season with a title.

“This was the goal ultimately, it is every year, however, this one felt a little bit more pressure because we knew that we were a talented group and we played well together, had a really good D-zone all year, so good goaltending, you know, so to be able to prove that we can finish it when it counts the most was a pretty big deal for us,” head coach Amber Prange said.

