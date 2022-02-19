Your Photos
Mankato East prepares for state tournament

The Mankato East girls’ hockey team secured their opportunity to compete for the Class A state hardware on Thursday night.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team secured their opportunity to compete for the Class A state hardware on Thursday night.

The Cougars came out on the winning end of a tight race, thanks to an early two-goal advantage from sophomore forward Jessica Eykyn.

East’s young roster is highlighted by seven juniors and no seniors. But, a handful did witness success the last time the Cougars advanced to state in 2019.

Now the team is laser-focused on capping off a winning season with a title.

“This was the goal ultimately, it is every year, however, this one felt a little bit more pressure because we knew that we were a talented group and we played well together, had a really good D-zone all year, so good goaltending, you know, so to be able to prove that we can finish it when it counts the most was a pretty big deal for us,” head coach Amber Prange said.

We’ll break down Mankato East’s journey to reach the state tournament next week on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

