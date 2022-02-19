Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers, friends remember Rep. Jim Hagedorn

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01) is leading several lawmakers to share messages of sympathy and support for the Hagedorn family.

“Jim was a patriot. He was a great friend and I will miss him dearly,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) stated.

Supporters, friends and colleagues on both sides of the political aisle paused Friday to remember the life of Hagedorn, who followed in his father’s political footsteps in our nation’s capital.

“He was very driven. He wanted to get to D.C. and try to represent southern Minnesota and the country. He talked about his dad and what his dad was able to accomplish,” Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) recalled.

It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed...

Posted by Jennifer Carnahan on Friday, February 18, 2022

Hagedorn’s pursuit for Capitol Hill began in 2014 with an unsuccessful run for the House of Representatives. After another failed attempt in 2016, Hagedorn secured Minnesota’s First Congressional District in 2018.

Shortly after being sworn into Congress, Hagedorn was diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer – a battle he fought until his passing.

“We talked a little bit about how fortunate he was to be from Minnesota and have the resources of the Mayo Clinic and other top-notch facilities like that,” Draheim stated.

Hagedorn’s tenure in the House of Representatives was not without its moments of scrutiny. The Office of Congressional Ethics found evidence of two employees in his office having a vested financial interest in companies paid in “significant amounts” by Hagedorn’s reelection campaign.

Despite scandal, voters reelected Hagedorn in the 2020 election, allowing him to serve southern Minnesota for another term.

“Growing up in politics, with his father serving in Congress, he got to see first-hand what a difference someone can make in Congress in learning about the issues,” Munson described. “He really got to learn how a Republic operates. That became a passion for him, he got to serve in Congress and, of course, representing his home area here in the First District was a wonderful experience for him.”

With Hagedorn’s passing, a special election will be held to find a replacement to fill the remainder of his current term in the House.

In a statement from Friends of Hagedorn, the congressman’s campaign: “During his service, Jim’s focus was always on the priorities of the region: agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world-class health care system. Moreover, he’ll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, Peace Through Strength foreign policy, and southern Minnesota’s way of life and values.”

In a statement, former President Donald Trump called Hagedorn “a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota.”

Minnesota Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann says in a statement: “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn last night. Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time. Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt issued the following statement regarding the passing of US Congressman Jim Hagedorn. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations. House Republicans send our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, all of his family, staff, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn yesterday evening. I’m sending my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and loved ones, particularly his wife, Jennifer Carnahan. I hope Jim’s memory brings them joy and peace during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

SEE MORE:
Special election to decide who will fill Rep. Hagedorn’s seat
“I Voted” stickers spread out on a table at a polling place in Richmond.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer
Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R, MN-01)
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Highway 14 expansion to benefit area economy, Hagedorn says
Gov. Tim Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Jim Hagedorn
FILE photo of American flag at half staff

Most Read

A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
FILE — The Mazurkiewicz family poses for a photo in this undated photo. The family of...
Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Kidney donor hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation
Special election to decide who will fill Rep. Hagedorn’s seat
Special election to decide who will fill Rep. Hagedorn’s seat
FILE - Just announced this morning, North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein will be...
Harrenstein leaving as City Administrator