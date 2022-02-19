Open Door donates over 300 dental hygiene kits to Feeding Our Communities Partners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

To celebrate, Open Door Health Center in Mankato donated over 300 dental hygiene kits.

All the donations went to Feeding Our Communities Partners’ BackPack Food Program.

Throughout the month, the kits will be sent out with their weekly food boxes to schools around the area.

”Our partnership with Open Door allows us to not only teach healthy nutrition habits and promote healthy eating, but also promote dental hygiene and just basic self-care beyond healthy eating,” said Melissa Trent, program manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners.

Feeding Our Communities Partners program serves around 800 elementary and middle school students.

They are currently looking for volunteers for future events. Visit Feeding Our Community Partners’ website for more information.

