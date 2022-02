MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Asiago.

BENCHS says she may prefer a quiet home where she can curl up away from the outside world.

Anyone interested in adopting Asiago is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

