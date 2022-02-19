Your Photos
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police in St. Paul are hunting for a man after discovering a cache of stolen vehicles, drugs and ammunition at his residence.

Sheriff’s deputies searched 42-year-old Timothy Lee Donavan Olson’s residence in January after learning a stolen trailer might be at the address.

They discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two stolen trailers, four guns and ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Olson tried to flee but was captured.

He was released pending an investigation but was charged Thursday with 20 counts. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

