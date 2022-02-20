Family and friends hold benefit to aid Dave Brave Heart

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A pillar of the Native American community, Dave Brave Heart was diagnosed with ALS, otherwise knows as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, back in September of 2021.

Saturday, a benefit was hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato to help raise money to ensure that Dave’s house is handicap accessible once he is bound to a wheelchair.

“He’s living in a house that’s over a hundred years old, and they’ve tried architecturally to figure out how to keep him in his home, and it’s not going to work anymore after he can’t walk. Because a wheelchair cannot be gotten in or out of the house without some special structural changes,” said event organizer Diane Dobitz.

The benefit features a silent auction that will run all week long, with over 230 items from traditional Native American craft makers and local companies.

It also included two drums handmade by Dave Brave Heart himself.

Apart from the auction, the benefit also sold food for dine-in, pickup or delivery, selling Native American tacos, fry bread and wojapi.

A local sous chef and a local fraternity on delivery duty helped out.

Dave Brave Heart was there himself, meeting and talking with visitors at the benefit, aided by a microphone and amplifier.

“This has been tremendous. We started at eleven o’clock this morning and hit the ground running. People were coming through the drive-thru line and buying food, people were coming inside and buying food, we have people by the phone ready to deliver food to home-bound folks. It’s been fantastic to see so many friends and community,” said Sara Brave Heart, Dave’s wife.

The silent auction can be viewed at https://event.auctria.com/18ef4767-0ffc-4c98-bdd0-6a6a003adcfe/ and the GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/9dyeaq-help-dave-make-his-home-handicapped-accessible

