Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points

MADELIA Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia boys’ basketball team moved to .500 on the season with an upset win over No. 7 Mankato Loyola 69-59 on Saturday.

The Blackhawks were lifted by an explosive performance from senior guard Ja’Sean Glover who finished with a double-double, 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Crusaders junior forward Simon Morgan led his team with 25 points. Mankato Loyola is now 16-7 on the season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.