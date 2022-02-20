Your Photos
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADELIA Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia boys’ basketball team moved to .500 on the season with an upset win over No. 7 Mankato Loyola 69-59 on Saturday.

The Blackhawks were lifted by an explosive performance from senior guard Ja’Sean Glover who finished with a double-double, 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Crusaders junior forward Simon Morgan led his team with 25 points. Mankato Loyola is now 16-7 on the season.

