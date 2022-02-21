Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A bus driver for a northwest Iowa school district has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Court documents state Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford faces charges of third-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an investigation after they received a report of indecent contact with a child by a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.

Court documents accuse Titterington, a full-time bus driver for the district, of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Documents allege these incidents happened during “the course of his duties as a school employee.”

Titterington was arrested last week and posted a $10,000 bond on Feb. 18. He was released pending future court appearances.

KTIV has reached out to the Okoboji Community School District to clarify Titterington’s employment status. We are waiting to hear back from the district.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.