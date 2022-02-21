City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is preparing for the snow.

Crews are getting a head start on clearing the roads with salt and anti-icing chemicals.

The City says its snowplows are on standby, and they will start making rounds as soon as the flurries start to fall.

Mankato had two snow emergencies last month.

It’s unclear if tonight’s snowfall will yield another, but the City encourages people to stay off the road.

“It helps us a lot so we can get the streets widened out. It’s a safety factor for everybody, you know, to get the emergency vehicles up to your residence and stuff. Never rule out a snow emergency. I mean, I can’t say we’re gonna do one now, but you can always keep that in the back of your mind that we’re gonna do one,” said Mankato Public Works Operations Superintendent Joe Grabianowski.

The City will be posting regular updates on Mankato road conditions.

