Fire crews respond to house fire near Blooming Prairie

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in rural Steele County just after 4 p.m. Monday. The home is located at 11373 89th Ave SE, about four miles north of Blooming Prairie. The home is just east of the Blooming Prairie Country Club.

When our team arrived on scene, multiple fire crews and law enforcement agencies were there.

No word on if anyone was inside the home at the time. Also no word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.

We will bring you the latest when fire crews wrap up putting out all the hot spots.

