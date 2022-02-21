Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane testifies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is testifying at his federal trial.

Thomas Lane began by outlining previous jobs he had.

Lane is one of three officers on trial.

He testified Monday that his previous jobs included working at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, but that he wanted to work with people before they got into the jail system.

He decided to pursue a job with the Minneapolis Police Department, where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all worked.

