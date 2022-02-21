Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Homeowner faces ‘artificial turf war’ with HOA

A Valley homeowner says her HOA wants to fine her because she installed artificial grass.
By Holly Bock and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KTVK/Gray News) – A homeowner in Arizona installed artificial grass to her front and back yards in an effort to cut down on her water bill.

“I’m trying to save water. We are in a drought situation in Arizona,” homeowner Sherry Lund told KTVK. “We are saving $1,100 a month in water bills, my house alone.”

Lund has lived in her home for nearly 15 years. What she thought was a good idea has quickly turned into a turf war with her homeowners association.

“He said we are an elite community, and we don’t want artificial turf,” Lund said.

Arizona Artificial Lawns Director Eric Nitschke said the company has seen an increase in customers installing artificial grass over the last year for water conservation.

“I believe it should be up to each residential person,” Nitschke said.

Lund’s battle has caught the eye of state lawmakers. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh proposed a bill that would stop HOAs from banning artificial grass.

“One of the people that testified in our committee said if a home has grass, 90% of their water usage is for watering the grass, so it is a tremendous draw on a limited and decreasing water supply,” Kavanagh said.

The bill has passed through the committee and now heads to the full House for a vote.

Copyright 2022 KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madelia Blackhawks defeated state-ranked Mankato Loyola 69-59, Saturday night.
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
The top-ranked Mavericks win their fifth-consecutive MacNaughton Cup.
No. 1 Mavericks secure fifth-straight MacNaughton Cup
Payton and Savannah Ball
Fundraiser planned for 16-year-old twins injured in car crash
People gather to speak with Dave Brave Heart at his benefit in Mankato, Minn.
Family and friends hold benefit to aid Dave Brave Heart

Latest News

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Issues reported before California police helicopter crash
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
Antisemitic flyers were found in a city where a recent hostage situation happened in a synagogue.
Antisemitic flyers found in city where synagogue hostage situation took place
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Officer says he asked twice if George Floyd should be moved