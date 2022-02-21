Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madelia Blackhawks defeated state-ranked Mankato Loyola 69-59, Saturday night.
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
The top-ranked Mavericks win their fifth-consecutive MacNaughton Cup.
No. 1 Mavericks secure fifth-straight MacNaughton Cup
Payton and Savannah Ball
Fundraiser planned for 16-year-old twins injured in car crash
People gather to speak with Dave Brave Heart at his benefit in Mankato, Minn.
Family and friends hold benefit to aid Dave Brave Heart

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin recognizes independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
FILE - Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and several injured in a shooting Monday on...
Police: 1 killed, several injured in St. Paul shooting
In this Dec. 2020, photo provided by Mary Risling, missing woman Emmilee Risling is seen...
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated