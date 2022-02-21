Your Photos
Lyon County K-9 passes away after nearly 6 years serving the community

Picture of Rizzo, a K-9 for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office that passed away on Feb. 18.
Picture of Rizzo, a K-9 for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office that passed away on Feb. 18.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says their K-9, Rizzo, passed away last Friday.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, Rizzo died on Feb. 18 after nearly six years serving Lyon County. Rizzo started her career at the northwest Iowa sheriff’s office in March 2016. Her last shift was on Feb. 17.

The sheriff’s office says throughout Rizzo’s career she had over 220 calls for service, resulting in multiple pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine being seized. She was also responsible for the seizure of about $11,500 in drug forfeiture funds.

Rizzo also won several awards in her career. One of which was placing 7th overall at the United States Police Canine Association Nationals in 2019.

“When K-9 Rizzo wasn’t doing her assignment, she was often up to mischievous work around the office, like eating unattended food and knocking over the office Christmas tree.

Rizzo you were a huge asset to Lyon County and will be greatly missed.”

Statement on the Lyon County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Rizzo got several awards during her nearly six years at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
Rizzo got several awards during her nearly six years at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

