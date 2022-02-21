Mavericks remain atop national poll after MacNaughton Cup victory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the fifth consecutive season, the Minnesota State Mavericks lifted the MacNaughton Cup.

After a pair of 5-1 wins over Bemidji State in the final home series of the season, the Mavericks locked up the CCHA regular-season title.

Senior Julian Napravnik showed out, scoring two goals and two assists over the course of the series. The CCHA Forward of the Week is now tied with teammate Nathan Smith for third in the nation with 41 points.

Senior goaltender Dryden McKay shined between the pipes, stopping 46 of the 48 shots he faced. McKay’s 1.26 goals-against average ranks second in the country.

The purple and gold wrap up regular-season action next weekend against Michigan Tech, with the CCHA Tournament getting underway the following week.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.