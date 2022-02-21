Your Photos
Mavericks remain atop national poll after MacNaughton Cup victory

The Minnesota State Mavericks pose for a team photo after defeating the Bemidji State Beavers...
The Minnesota State Mavericks pose for a team photo after defeating the Bemidji State Beavers 5-1 to win the team's fifth consecutive MacNaughton Cup Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(David Faulkner / SFX Media | David Faulkner / SFX Media)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the fifth consecutive season, the Minnesota State Mavericks lifted the MacNaughton Cup.

After a pair of 5-1 wins over Bemidji State in the final home series of the season, the Mavericks locked up the CCHA regular-season title.

Senior Julian Napravnik showed out, scoring two goals and two assists over the course of the series. The CCHA Forward of the Week is now tied with teammate Nathan Smith for third in the nation with 41 points.

SEE MORE: No. 1 Mavericks secure fifth-straight MacNaughton Cup

Senior goaltender Dryden McKay shined between the pipes, stopping 46 of the 48 shots he faced. McKay’s 1.26 goals-against average ranks second in the country.

The purple and gold wrap up regular-season action next weekend against Michigan Tech, with the CCHA Tournament getting underway the following week.

