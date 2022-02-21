Your Photos
MN Patrol: Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday.

The patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 61. Goman died at a Winona hospital.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, both of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash report says the pickup driver is being held in the Winona County jail.

