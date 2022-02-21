Your Photos
New early evening programming line-up on KEYC NBC

KEYC NBC programming is available via various cable and satellite providers.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, February 21, 2022, a new early evening programming line-up will begin airing on KEYC NBC.

Starting at 5 PM catch popular quiz show Jeopardy, followed by the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

At 6:00, join Dion Cheney, Stacy Steinhagen, Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable and Sports Director Rob Clark for KEYC News Now at 6. At 6:30, join Billy Bush for the latest celebrity and entertainment news on Extra.

You can find KEYC NBC, legally known as KMNF-LD, over-the-air on channel 7-1 and on Charter Spectrum channels 7 & 787. Midco carries KEYC NBC programming on channels 4 & 604, Mediacom carries KEYC NBC programming on channels 17 & 817, Comcast Xfinity carries KEYC NBC on channels 8 & 808 and Dish Network and DirecTV carry KEYC NBC on channel 7.

Editors Note: KEYC News Now at 6 PM will continue to air on KEYC CBS.

