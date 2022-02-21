New enforcement effort leads to arrest of shooting suspect

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A new targeted speeding enforcement effort on highways around downtown Minneapolis, troopers arrested a driver suspected of being involved in multiple shootings.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it was one of several arrests Saturday night in the new 10-day initiative that started Valentine’s Day to crack down on speeding and criminal activity, particularly on Interstate 94 between downtown and I-694.

Nearly 150 vehicles were stopped on Saturday for speeding, which led to two DWI arrests, 14 citations for driving without a valid license and seven stopped for hands-free violation.

