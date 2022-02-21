Your Photos
New enforcement effort leads to arrest of shooting suspect

A new targeted speeding enforcement effort on highways around downtown Minneapolis, troopers arrested a driver suspected of being involved in multiple shootings.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A new targeted speeding enforcement effort on highways around downtown Minneapolis, troopers arrested a driver suspected of being involved in multiple shootings.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it was one of several arrests Saturday night in the new 10-day initiative that started Valentine’s Day to crack down on speeding and criminal activity, particularly on Interstate 94 between downtown and I-694.

Nearly 150 vehicles were stopped on Saturday for speeding, which led to two DWI arrests, 14 citations for driving without a valid license and seven stopped for hands-free violation.

