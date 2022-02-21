Le Sueur County Sheriff dispatch phone lines limited

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sherrif’s Office notifies residents that, due to a scheduled system upgrade, dispatch phone lines may be limited tomorrow.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the dispatch number 507-357-4440 will only be able to accept one caller at a time.

If you receive a busy signal, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you wait a couple of minutes and try again.

911 emergency lines will not be impacted by the system upgrade.

