Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Le Sueur County Sheriff dispatch phone lines limited

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sherrif’s Office notifies residents that, due to a scheduled system upgrade, dispatch phone lines may be limited tomorrow.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the dispatch number 507-357-4440 will only be able to accept one caller at a time.

If you receive a busy signal, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you wait a couple of minutes and try again.

911 emergency lines will not be impacted by the system upgrade.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madelia Blackhawks defeated state-ranked Mankato Loyola 69-59, Saturday night.
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
Payton and Savannah Ball
Fundraiser planned for 16-year-old twins injured in car crash
The top-ranked Mavericks win their fifth-consecutive MacNaughton Cup.
No. 1 Mavericks secure fifth-straight MacNaughton Cup
People gather to speak with Dave Brave Heart at his benefit in Mankato, Minn.
Family and friends hold benefit to aid Dave Brave Heart

Latest News

Le Sueur Sheriff dispatch phone lines limited
"Fantasia" for me. My dad had to yank me from the theater because it traumatized me and left me...
QOTD (Results)
KEYC Weather
KEYC Sunday Evening Weather Update
A large yellow whale kite flies over Clear Lake in Waseca, Minn.
Waseca adds kites to Sleigh and Cutter Festival