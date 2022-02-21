Your Photos
Suspected thief parks stolen car at retired officers’ home

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly stole a car and tried to hide it at the home of two retired police officers.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that Alexander John Thompson was charged Jan. 31 with auto theft in Dakota County.

According to police, Thompson stole a car in Lakeville the morning of Jan. 30.

He parked the car in a pole barn at a Greenvale Township home later that afternoon.

The home is owned by a retired Prior Lake police officer and her husband, a retired New Mexico police officer.

The couple saw Thompson and handcuffed him.

