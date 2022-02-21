Trio of Mavericks named NSIC Athletes of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State’s Brea Perron was named the NSIC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday for the first time this season.

Perron received the award for her performance at the Mark Miller Invitational, where she won both the shot put and weight throw.

Her winning throw in the shot put had a distance of 14.55 meters (47 feet, 9 inches), which sets an NCAA provisional mark in the shot put. It is also the third-best in the NSIC and the 14th best nationally.

She also won the weight throw with a distance of 19.99 meters (65′ 7″). The provisional mark in the weight throw places her second in the NSIC and fourth in the nation.

The Minnesota State Mavericks Track and Field team is scheduled to return to action this weekend when they host the NSIC Indoor Championship at Myers Field House on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to Perron, Rose Cramer was named the NSIC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Cramer won the 200 meter dash at the Mark Miller Invitational with a time of 24.03. Her provisional time is currently third in the NSIC and sixth in Division II.

The sophomore from Milwaukee, Wisc., was also named NSIC Track Athlete of the Week on Jan. 25.

Over on the men’s side, Minnesota State’s Carson Dittel was named NSIC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Dittel claimed the top spot in pole vault at the Mark Miller Invitational with a vault of 16′ 8″ (5.08 meters). His performance was enough for an NCAA provisional mark and sits sixth in the nation.

