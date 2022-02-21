Your Photos
Waseca adds kites to Sleigh and Cutter Festival

A large yellow whale kite flies over Clear Lake in Waseca, Minn.
A large yellow whale kite flies over Clear Lake in Waseca, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The skies above Clear Lake in Waseca came to life Sunday as flying animals filled the open air.

The kites were a new addition the annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival, which is in the middle of its 72nd year.

“A friend of mine had gone down to Clear Lake, Iowa for a kite festival and I thought ‘how fun would that be to bring to the Sleigh & Cutter Festival here in Waseca. So I found out the company and I messaged him and from there we decided on a date, and then the weather looked even better for this weekend. So they made the trip up last night to be here today,” said event organizer Molly Kopischke.

Organizers enlisted the help of Great American Kites and Events, who came equipped with a wide array of kites and ice anchors to tether them to the warm February sky.

“Our real gift is when we see the thousands of kids that came out here today and the families that, you know will remember this the rest of there lives. And that’s truly the give back, and it was the way to add to the components that, you know I think the community has come to get used to with the Sleigh and Cutter Festival. So this was something new, it was something different and we were exited to do it. Yeah, hopefully we’ll be back,” said Sean Beaver of Great American Kites and Events.

Organizers estimated over a thousand people made the trip onto the lake and hope it will be a permanent addition to the historic festival.

“It’s been a long and freezing winter, it’s been bitter cold and we were blessed with beautiful weather today. We just wanted to get out and, Waseca is so great at supporting, doing events like these,” Kopischke remarked.

