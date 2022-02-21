Your Photos
World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

