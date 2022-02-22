Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madelia Blackhawks defeated state-ranked Mankato Loyola 69-59, Saturday night.
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
St. Paul police discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two...
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
Authorities said a 4-year-old fired a gun at police outside a Utah McDonald's.
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine