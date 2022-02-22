Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madelia Blackhawks defeated state-ranked Mankato Loyola 69-59, Saturday night.
Madelia stuns state-ranked Crusaders, Glover erupts for 45 points
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
St. Paul police discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two...
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
Authorities said a 4-year-old fired a gun at police outside a Utah McDonald's.
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine