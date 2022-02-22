Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott announces bid for reelection.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott has announced his bid for reelection.

”It’s a great privilege to serve as County Attorney and I thank the citizens of Blue Earth County for their continued confidence in my service,” said McDermott. “I am committed to using the full resources available to the County Attorney’s office to improve people’s lives.”

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s office office assists people affected by crime, helps businesses work with the county, provides legal advice to Blue Earth County government, and protects the county’s financial resources in court.

