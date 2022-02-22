Your Photos
CDI to acquire operations of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City

By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to a news release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, the company plans to acquire the operations of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City as part of a deal to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.

It is part of a definitive purchase agreement for total consideration of $2.485 billion. CDI will also acquire Penninsula Pacific Entertainment’s assets in Virginia and New York.

According to the news release, under the terms of the Transaction, Penninsula Pacific Entertainment is expected to reach a definitive agreement to sell the real property associated with Hard Rock Sioux City to a third party. CDI will acquire the operating company and lease the Sioux City Property from that third party. Following the closing, CDI will operate Hard Rock Sioux City and lease the Sioux City Property pursuant to lease terms negotiated prior to the closing. In the event P2E is unsuccessful in reaching a definitive agreement with a third party to purchase the Sioux City Property by a certain date, the Sioux City Property will be included in the P2E Transaction and the total consideration will increase to $2.75 billion.

