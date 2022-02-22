Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
St. Paul police discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two...
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Closing arguments begin for 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago