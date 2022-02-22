Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Family says woman disappeared right before she was set to compete in beauty pageant

Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
By Dave Jordan, Maddie Kerth and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina family is seeking answers in the disappearance of a loved one who was supposed to be in Las Vegas for a pageant, but she never made it and hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

WITN reports Farrow’s mother Olivia and brother Randy are trying to piece together the last 10 days that 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow has been missing and said that going off the grid is uncharacteristic for her.

Greensboro police said Farrow was last seen Feb. 10.

Her family says she was expected to fly from there to Las Vegas that day for a beauty pageant, but she missed her flight and rescheduled for early the next day.

On Feb. 11, a text message came in from Farrow’s phone to her family that she had landed in Chicago, which was one of her scheduled layovers. That is the last known contact with her family.

Her brother said she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to participate in the pageant by choice.

“She was really inspired by being a role model for the younger kids,” Randy said. “If you look at her Facebook, a lot of the people that she follows are from the pageant world, that’s pretty much all of her friends.”

A detective in Greensboro has been assigned to Farrow’s case and is looking into the details of her last known whereabouts.

“Right now it’s all a big blob and a bunch of question marks. We don’t have that many details from the detectives and what they’ve found,” Randy said. “I don’t want to make a whole bunch of assumptions because when you assume stuff, your mind just goes to the worst places possible.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lejourney Farrow can contact Greensboro Crimestoppers at 336-373-2222.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
St. Paul police discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two...
Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine; Putin gets OK to use force
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for...
‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending after 13 seasons
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’