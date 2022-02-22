Iowa State Patrol covers 48 crashes in 12 hour period due to ice

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding everyone to take it slower on the road with icy conditions after covering nearly 50 crashes in a 12 hour period.

From 12:00 am till 12:00 pm the Iowa State Patrol covered 48 crashes on Iowa roads, 44 of which lead to a certain level of property damage. 4 of the crashes lead to drivers and/or passengers of the vehicles receiving injuries from the crashes.

The Iowa State Patrol noted that 11 motorists assisted troopers in helping with the crashes.

