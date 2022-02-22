Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two holidays have been added to the Mankato Area Public Schools calendar.

The district is now observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Eid al-Fitr.

Next school year, students will have off Oct. 10 for Indigenous People’s Day.

It commemorates the contributions and resiliency of Indigenous peoples.

There will also be no school April 21 in observance of Eid al-Fitr.

It celebrates the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

MAPS said the new observances are two of many changes its making to be more inclusive.

Stacy Wells, director of communications at MAPS stated, “As we continue to live out the mission and vision and think about what it really means to have an equitable education and for the district to offer that, we’ll be adding things like these and hopefully the community will come along with us and see it as a way to learn more and to be more welcoming.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.