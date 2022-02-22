Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces hospital expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces a hospital expansion project that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility.

In a release, the healthcare provider says it will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new floors to an existing two-story building on the campus. The new structure will feature 121 additional hospital beds and numerous other improvements.

“We are very excited to see the region’s long-standing vision of a hospital expansion come to fruition,” said James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region in a statement. “This project will bring tremendous benefit to patients, our hardworking and dedicated staff, and the communities we serve. The hospital expansion will enable Mayo Clinic to achieve its vision of transforming community health care over the next decade.”

According to Mayo, once complete, technological advancements within the new hospital will equip staff with the latest tools to cure, connect and transform community health care such as telehealth, digital technology and artificial intelligence, along with design elements and efficiencies to support innovative care models and enhance the patient and staff experience.

The Mankato project will include:

· Addition of 121 hospital beds.

· A three-floor vertical expansion atop the Emergency Department, Cancer Center and Specialty Clinic foyer.

· A new and expanded Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit.

· A new Medical-Surgical Unit.

· A new Family Birth Center.

The board also approved the construction of a new six-floor, 70-bed hospital in La Crosse, WI.

The two projects constitute a $353 million investment. Construction is expected to begin this spring at both locations and will be completed in early 2024.

