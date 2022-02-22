Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting room for Mankato Area Public Schools (FILE)
Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar
City of Mankato preparing for icy roads
City of Mankato preparing for heavy snowfall, icy roads
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces hospital expansion
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
FILE — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay looks to stop a Quinnipiac shot during the...
Minnesota State’s McKay named semifinalist for Richter Award
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Pentagon expected to OK National Guard for DC truck convoys
WATCH: New Hospital Bed Tower at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato