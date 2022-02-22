Your Photos
Multiple injuries reported in western Iowa after vehicle slams into ISP cruiser

The Iowa State Patrol posted images of a crash involving a patrol car early Tuesday morning. Multiple people were injured, including an ISP trooper.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa State Patrol says four people, including one of their troopers, were injured Tuesday morning in western Iowa after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car responding to a different crash.

The Iowa State Patrol posted on their Facebook page images of the damage done to the patrol car, saying the trooper was responding to a single-vehicle crash along I-29 southbound near the town of Loveland, north of Council Bluffs.

Authorities say the trooper had his lights at the time, but when another vehicle approached the area it lost control, striking a guard rail before crashing into the back of the patrol car.

The Iowa State Patrol posted images of a crash involving a patrol car early Tuesday morning. (Iowa State Patrol)

The trooper, Adrian Long of Denison, Iowa, and the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the patrol vehicle, Cha’ron Thompson of Omaha, Nebraska, sustained minor injuries. Cha’ron’s passenger, Dallas Thompson, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle the trooper was assisting, Elizabeth Braun of Omaha also reported injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol posted images of a crash involving a patrol car early Tuesday morning. (Iowa State Patrol)

